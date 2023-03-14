TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As much of Florida braced for tornados Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Putnam County in the early morning hours.

NWS said the tornado was reported by an unknown source Monday but later confirmed by radar approximately 5 miles southwest of Interlachen around 3:23 a.m.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, there have yet to be any reports of damage.

A Tornado Warning was also issued for parts of Sarasota and Manatee counties Monday afternoon as a cold front passed over the Tampa Bay area. The NWS has not confirmed whether a tornado touched down in the Bay area.

The weather service warned that flying debris from homes and trees can be dangerous to people and property. Residents are always encouraged to seek shelter during a Tornado Warning.