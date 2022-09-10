(WTRF/NEXSTAR) – Passengers flying with Spirit Airlines erupted in applause after a nurse helped save a baby who stopped breathing on a recent flight, video from the plane shows.

The incident, which unfolded on a flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando, was first reported by Ian Cassette, a meteorologist for Orlando news outlet WOFL. Cassette was also a passenger on the flight, where he captured video of the relieved passengers.

On Twitter, Cassette explained that the 3-month-old baby’s parents were “terrified” when the child stopped breathing. Luckily, nurse Tamara Panzino was also on the flight, and reportedly massaged the baby’s chest and legs until she started breathing again, according to WOFL.

In the video, the baby can even be seen smiling after the incident.

“We thank our crew and Guest for the quick response,” a representative for Spirit Airlines said in a statement shared with Nexstar.

“Our Flight Attendants are trained to respond to medical emergencies onboard and utilize several resources, including communicating with our designated on-call medical professionals on the ground, using onboard medical kits, and receiving assistance from credentialed medical professionals traveling on the flight.”

It’s unclear what caused the infant to stop breathing, though her parents indicated that they had never experienced any similar incidents in the past, according to Cassette.