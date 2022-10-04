TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The November vote in Florida’s midterm elections will give residents the opportunity to vote yes or no on blocking property tax increases after hurricane- and storm-proofing their homes.

The proposed amendment, should it pass, would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the ballot text, Amendment 1 would “authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.”

Simply put, Florida lawmakers would be able to prevent property taxes from going up after homes are storm-proofed, specifically flooding.

Preparing for hurricanes in Florida is a necessity, Hurricane Ian being the most recent proof. By modifying or renovating homes to resist storm damage, property values go up.

If Amendment 1 is approved by Florida voters, lawmakers would be able to prevent ad valorem taxation, property taxes, from rising due to those modifications. According to vote records, the proposed amendment cleared both chambers of the Florida Legislature unanimously.

In order for the amendment to pass, at least 60% of Florida voter will have to say yes.