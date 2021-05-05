Nova Southeastern University will not require students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nova Southeastern University will no longer require students, staff, and faculty to get COVID-19 vaccinations prior to returning to campus this fall.

The university announced back on April 1 that all students had to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1 with limited exceptions made for medical and religious reasons.

In a statement obtained by 8 On Your Side a spokesperson for the school said:

“Nova Southeastern University was hoping for the ability to require COVID-19 vaccinations where possible to further protect the NSU Florida community. However, due to a new Florida law, the university is unable to maintain such a policy. NSU Florida always follows the letter and spirit of the law and we must do that as the law goes into effect on July 1, 2021.”

The day after Nova Southeastern University announced their vaccine mandate, Gov. DeSantis signed an executive order that states: “…businesses in Florida are prohibited from requiring…any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination…”