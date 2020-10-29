Not in the mood, egrets skipping sex after eating bad fish

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s great egrets just aren’t in the mood. Blame it on a headache or stomachache caused by eating some bad fish.
A University of Florida study has found that increased mercury exposure is turning egrets off from sex.
Mercury contamination led to a 50% reduction in the birds’ attempts to breed. Heavy metals and other contaminants can disrupt hormones, which can then impact a desire to breed.
Most human exposure to mercury is from eating fish and shellfish contaminated with methyl mercury.
The study’s co-author said many of the birds aren’t even attempting to breed.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Buccaneers staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Lightning re-sign F Patrick Maroon, D Luke Schenn
- Drunk driving is a scary reality on Halloween
- Quarantine-O-Ween is the new normal this Halloween
- Make dishwashers great again? Trump brings ‘reform’ to popular appliance