Not in the mood, egrets skipping sex after eating bad fish

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s great egrets just aren’t in the mood. Blame it on a headache or stomachache caused by eating some bad fish.

A University of Florida study has found that increased mercury exposure is turning egrets off from sex.

Mercury contamination led to a 50% reduction in the birds’ attempts to breed. Heavy metals and other contaminants can disrupt hormones, which can then impact a desire to breed.

Most human exposure to mercury is from eating fish and shellfish contaminated with methyl mercury.

The study’s co-author said many of the birds aren’t even attempting to breed.

