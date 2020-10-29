Not in the mood, egrets skipping sex after eating bad fish

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Image/WFLA Use Only (Credit:
floridastock)

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s great egrets just aren’t in the mood. Blame it on a headache or stomachache caused by eating some bad fish.

A University of Florida study has found that increased mercury exposure is turning egrets off from sex.

Mercury contamination led to a 50% reduction in the birds’ attempts to breed. Heavy metals and other contaminants can disrupt hormones, which can then impact a desire to breed.

Most human exposure to mercury is from eating fish and shellfish contaminated with methyl mercury.

The study’s co-author said many of the birds aren’t even attempting to breed.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss