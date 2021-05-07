Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida ports

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WFLA) – Norwegian Cruise Lines is threatening to skip Florida ports because of the governor’s order banning businesses from requiring that customers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order conflicts with guidelines from federal health authorities that would let cruise ships sail in U.S. waters if passengers and crew members are vaccinated.

The CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Frank Del Rio, says lawyers think federal law tops state law. The CEO says if Norwegian can’t operate in Florida, it can go to other states or the Caribbean.

Norwegian and other companies hope to resume sailing in the U.S. this summer.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for Phases 2B and 3, which would allow for cruise ships to undertake trial voyages with volunteers as passengers before fully reopening.

Test cruises will have at least 10% passenger capacity and can last two to seven days. The test cruises will also need to have an overnight component.

In early April, DeSantis announced that the state was filing a lawsuit against the CDC and the federal government demanding the reopening of the cruise industry. The governor said since the COVID-19 vaccine is available to most people, there’s no reason cruise lines can’t be back up and running.