Norwegian Cruise Line giving 100 teachers a free cruise

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Norwegian Cruise Line

TAMPA (WFLA) — Norwegian Cruise Lines is celebrating educators by relaunching its “Giving Joy” campaign.

To honor their devotion to their students, the cruise line is giving away 100 free cruises to 100 teachers, as well as the chance for the top three educators to win up to $25,000 for their schools.

With only a week left to vote, the competition among the Top 200 remains close.

Click here to vote for your favorite educator in Florida.

Visit the “Giving Joy” campaign website to nominate and vote for educators around the country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss