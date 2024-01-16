PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested a North Port man after he allegedly used someone else’s phone to call in a bomb threat at a Walmart, according to a release.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 12, deputies responded to a threat toward the Walmart on Tamiami Trial in Port Charlotte over a 911 call.

Deputies said dispatch got a call from Coty J. Clements, 28, of North Port called 911 and warned that there was a bomb in the supermarket.

When dispatch called him back, the suspect allegedly picked up and said “Tic Toc, Tic Toc” before hanging up, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office eventually got in contact with the person who actually owned the phone, who said he accidentally left the cell phone in the Walmart’s bathroom. The owner said he noticed 911 was calling him on his Bluetooth watch, so he pinged the phone to find it.

After reviewing security video, deputies said they saw Clements in the bathroom at the time of the 911 call. He was found after coming back to the store, and during his questioning, the suspect admitted to making the call, saying he saw a trend on Tiktok of people doing the same thing.

“Threats of any kind will not be tolerated in Charlotte County, and for this individual, I believe he learned that lesson promptly,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said. “Thankfully there was no actual threat to the public, but I want to commend the quick responses of my dispatchers as well as the deputies in ensuring the safety of the scene and in locating this suspect.”

Clements was charged with false report about planting bomb or weapon of mass destruction.