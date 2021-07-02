North Miami Beach condo evacuated due to unsafe conditions

TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condo building due to unsafe conditions.

According to WTVJ, the North Miami Beach Building Department ordered the immediate evacuation of the Crestview Towers Condominium due to unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

“In an abundance of caution, the City ordered the building closed immediately and the residents evacuated for their protection, while a full structural assessment is conducted and next steps are determined,” North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III said. “Nothing is more important than the safety and lives of our residents, and we will not rest until we ensure this building is 100% safe.”

North Miami Beach officials launched an investigation and review of all high-rises above five stories to determine whether they are in compliance with the county and the city’s 40-year certification process.

The City of North Miami Beach is working with the American Red Cross to find temporary shelter for displaced residents who do not have somewhere else to stay.

WTVJ reports Crestview Towers was built in 1972.