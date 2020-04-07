FedEx stores to provide free printing, mailing of Florida unemployment applications

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — You will soon be able to print and mail your unemployment application at any FedEx store in Florida for free, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Florida governor made the announcement after a meeting with medical experts in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon.

DeSantis said the completed applications would be shipped from the stores every night to Tallahassee.

DeSantis said the deal has been finalized and some stores may already be allowing it now. He expects more to start participating as the week goes on.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: