No outbreaks associated with Florida theme parks, health officials say

(CNN) – County health officials in Florida say they are not seeing any coronavirus outbreaks associated with reopening of theme parks.

Walt Disney World re-opened earlier this month, while Universal and SeaWorld reopened in June.

Orange County Public Health officials have been working with the parks to monitor any cases or outbreaks, and they have not seen an uptick.

Health officials said there were some complaints about the use of face coverings at a few larger attractions that they are in the process of resolving.

