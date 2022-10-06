President Joe Biden declared he and top critic Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis are working “in complete lockstep” in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian which devastated the state last week, killing dozens and destroying whole neighborhoods.

Traveling to Florida Wednesday to survey the damage and pledge federal assistance for the rebuilding efforts, Biden insisted he and DeSantis are putting politics aside and working “hand in glove.”

“We have very different political philosophies, but we’ve worked hand in glove,” Biden told reporters.

Earlier, DeSantis and his wife Casey greeted the president and first lady Jill Biden as they arrived at Fisherman’s Wharf, where homes and business lay in ruins amid debris and muck after Hurricane Ian tore through last week.

As Biden was leaving the Wharf where he delivered remarks, he was caught on a hot mic during a quick chat with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy.

Biden is heard saying, “No one f—s with a Biden.” It wasn’t immediately clear what Biden was referring to.

Murphy responds with profanity of his own, saying, “You’re godd—ed right!” to which Biden responds, “You can’t argue with the brothers outside the house.”

Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead, including 75 in Florida, and many people still wait for power to be restored. Ian’s 150 mph winds and punishing storm surge last week took out power for 2.6 million in Florida. Many people still are unable to get food and water.