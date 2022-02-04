No charges for man attacked by tiger at Florida zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man will not face charges after deputies shot and killed a Malayan tiger after he stuck his arm into a tiger enclosure at the Naples Zoo.

“It has been concluded that there are no applicable existing laws with which to charge Mr. River Rosenquist for his irresponsible acts that ultimately caused the death of Eko the tiger,” The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

According to documents, 26-year-old Rosenquist was part of the crew of cleaners contracted to clean the administrative areas of the zoo when he stuck his arm through Eko the tiger’s enclosure.

Eko was ultimately killed after being shot by a Collier County deputy in order to rescue Rosenquist.

“I am frustrated and even angered that there is no existing criminal law that applies in this tragic situation that resulted in the untimely death of a rare and endangered tiger,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “I am committed to developing draft legislation for our Florida legislators to consider that will hold accountable those who endanger animals with reckless acts.”