No charges for man attacked by tiger at Florida zoo

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man will not face charges after deputies shot and killed a Malayan tiger after he stuck his arm into a tiger enclosure at the Naples Zoo.

“It has been concluded that there are no applicable existing laws with which to charge Mr. River Rosenquist for his irresponsible acts that ultimately caused the death of Eko the tiger,” The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

According to documents, 26-year-old Rosenquist was part of the crew of cleaners contracted to clean the administrative areas of the zoo when he stuck his arm through Eko the tiger’s enclosure.

Eko was ultimately killed after being shot by a Collier County deputy in order to rescue Rosenquist.

“I am frustrated and even angered that there is no existing criminal law that applies in this tragic situation that resulted in the untimely death of a rare and endangered tiger,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “I am committed to developing draft legislation for our Florida legislators to consider that will hold accountable those who endanger animals with reckless acts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss