No charges for Bentley driver who crashed into Florida cafe, killing 1 & injuring 8

FILE – This photo provided by Miami Beach Police, Miami Beach Police and Fire respond to a traffic crash on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. A 75-year-old driver likely won’t face criminal charges after crashing her Bentley into a busy Miami Beach sidewalk cafe, killing one man and injuring eight others, police said. There was no signs the woman was impaired on Feb. 24 as she tried to parallel park in front of Call Me Gaby restaurant. (Miami Beach Police via AP)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 75-year-old driver likely won’t face criminal charges after crashing her Bentley into a busy Miami Beach sidewalk cafe, killing one man and injuring eight others.

There was no signs the woman was impaired on Feb. 24 as she tried to parallel park in front of Call Me Gaby restaurant.

Police say she “suddenly accelerated in reverse,” ran over a curb and hit a parked car before crashing the 1990 Bentley into a table with five diners and hitting nearby pedestrians.

A 67-year-old man died, and eight others were injured. Police say she could be cited for traffic violations.

