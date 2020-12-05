LIVE NOW /
NJ Gov. Murphy rips Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for attending a NY Young Republicans gala event

Florida

TRENTON, N.J. (NBC) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had strong words Friday for Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a group of New York City Young Republicans who held a gala event in Jersey City in violation of social distancing rules.

The event was held Thursday night, and photos on social media show a tightly packed crowd — with no masks — surrounding Gaetz, who represents part of the Florida Panhandle and who was apparently a guest of honor at the event.

“That guy in the middle, the tall, handsome fella in the gray suit, that is Representative Matt Putz – oh sorry, Matt Gaetz, and based upon his past performances, it is obvious being a knucklehead is not beyond the pale for him,” Murphy said at a news conference. “He was actually Sarah Palin’s backup act for this event.”

Murphy went to continue to speak on the outspoken Republican a “fool,” Murphy then addressed him directly.

“I hope you’re watching Matt — you are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly I don’t ever want you back in this state,” the governor said.

“You’re gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey,” Gaetz tweeted in direct response to Murphy’s name-calling.

