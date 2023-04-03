TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nikki Fried, the chair of Florida’s Democratic Party, and Florida Senate Democratic Minority Leader Lauren Book were reportedly among 11 arrested at an abortion protest in Tallahassee Monday evening.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, demonstrators from across the state peacefully protested Senate Bill 300 in front of City Hall, located across from the Florida Capitol. The bill would ban abortions after six weeks.

City officials said they had been working with protest organizers for more than a week, however, they didn’t allow the group to camp overnight due to their size. Officials said the group could use the property during normal operating hours.

City officials said they warned the protesters multiple times throughout the day. They said the protestors acknowledged that if they refused to leave at sundown, they would be subject to arrest.

Officials said after sunset, the majority of the crowd left the property. However, officials said 11 people refused to leave despite numerous requests.

The 11 people were arrested for trespass after warning, officials said.

A video from Florida Planned Parenthood Action shows the group singing “Lean on Me” prior to several officers walking up to them with a final warning.

“You need to leave now,” an officer tells the protesters.

The group then begins to sing louder and eventually starts yelling, “Shame, shame!”

In the video, Fried and Book are seen being placed in handcuffs.

“TPD encourages individuals exercising their First Amendment right of peaceful assembly to do so in accordance with the law,” the Tallahassee Police Department said.

Fried ran for governor last year but lost to fellow Democrat Charlie Crist in the primary election. Crist was defeated by Gov. Ron DeSantis.