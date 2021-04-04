Nikki Fried fighting for Florida teacher fired over medical marijuana use

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A high-level state elected official has taken on the cause of a Brevard County teacher who was fired for using medical marijuana.

Nikki Fried, who might be running for governor in two years, wants to strengthen the laws and protections for users of medical marijuana.

The commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the state’s only Democrat holding statewide elected office, Fried says the case of former Brevard County teacher Allison Enright is an example of the need for stronger medical marijuana laws.

“I will always be a cannabis advocate. That is what my passion is,” Fried said.

Enright was fired last week because the pill she takes for chronic pain relief contains THC, which violates the district’s requirement to be a drug-free workplace.

She is trying to get her job back.