TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will hold a press conference Friday to discuss the state’s amusement ride regulatory program in the wake of a teen’s death on a drop tower ride last week.

Tyre Sampson, 14, fell to his death last Thursday from the FreeFall drop tower ride at Orlando’s ICON Park.

The ride bills itself as the “world’s tallest freestanding drop tower,” and stands at 430 feet, accommodating 30 riders at full capacity.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which regulates amusement park rides in Florida, is investigating the teen’s death and sent inspectors to the attraction. No deficiencies were noted at the initial permit inspection, the FDACS said.

An accident report from the state said the harness on his seat was still locked after the ride came to a stop.

“FreeFall was coming to [sic] down the tower. When the magnets engaged, the patron came out of the seat,” an employee wrote in the report.

Sampson’s family has questioned whether the teen, who weighed over 300 pounds, should have been allowed on the ride to begin with. The ride’s operations manual says that 286.6 pounds is the maximum weight for each rider, according to the report.

“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so—do not let this person ride,” the manual states.

The Slingshot Group, which owns the FreeFall and another ride in the park, the Slingshot, told NBC News both rides were closed.

ICON Park on Monday “formally notified the owner of the Orlando FreeFall, the SlingShot Group, demanding suspension not only of the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, until the attractions are proven to be safe by authorities,” ICON said in a statement.

Fried’s press conference will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Office of Representative Geraldine Thompson (D-Orlando) in Orlando. Thompson and FDACS Division of Consumer Services Director Rick Kimsey will be in attendance.