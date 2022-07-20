TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Commissioner Nikki Fried is expected to introduce a framework for new legislation Wednesday that aims to improve rider safety in response to the death of Tyre Sampson, who died after falling more than 70 feet from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park earlier this year.

Sampson’s autopsy, released on June 14, showed he died of blunt force trauma. His manner of death was ruled an accident. Officials said the 14-year-old weighed 383 pounds when he died. The medical examiner noted he was nearly 100 pounds over the ride’s weight limit.

According to a report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, harness sensors on two of the ride’s seats were manipulated to accommodate larger riders. It has yet to be determined who made the adjustment.

The commissioner is expected to be joined by State Senator Randolph Bracey and State Representative Geraldine Thompson, who both represent the Orlando area in the Florida Legislature.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

News Channel 8 will stream the event in a player above. This is a developing story.