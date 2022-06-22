TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The future remains uncertain for ICON Park after a teen fell to his death from one of its rides earlier this year.

Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the “Orlando Free Fall” ride on March 24.

An autopsy showed he died of blunt force trauma after falling more than 70 feet. His manner of death was ruled an accident. He weighed 383 pounds when he died, the medical examiner noted, which is nearly 100 pounds over the ride’s weight limit.

According to a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services report, harness sensors on two of the seats were manipulated to accommodate larger riders. It’s still unclear who made the adjustment.

At a press conference earlier this week, Sampson’s father called for the ride to be removed. He said he recently visited the park and asked about 100 people if they knew about his son’s death. Only five were aware, he said.

“The loss of Tyre Sampson was a tragic accident. We continue to communicate and cooperate with representatives of Tyre’s family, as well as the Department of Agriculture. We are devoted to working with our lawmakers in making lasting safety changes in the amusement park industry,” the park said in a statement when the autopsy report was released.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Senator Randolph Bracy are meeting Wednesday to discuss the future of several of the park’s attractions.

