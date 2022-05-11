TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried issued an emergency rule Wednesday morning to increase the gas supply throughout the state and help lower prices.

The rule, which Fried announced at a Tampa news conference, will allow gas stations to sell gasoline containing 15% denatured anhydrous ethanol, or E15, which is usually sold in the winter months. Fried said this will immediately save Floridians 10 cents per gallon at the pump.

“This rule allows Florida suppliers to utilize additional fuel types to secure a consistent and affordable supply of gas,” she said.

The country has seen record-high gas prices recently. The national average jumped three cents overnight to $4.40 per gallon, according to AAA. It was $4.37 on Tuesday. In Florida, the average also went up four cents a gallon to $4.32.

Fried said gas prices have been rising as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine and supply chain issues since the pandemic. She said it’s her department’s responsibility to make sure gas stations use the E15 grade, which is cheaper. If they jack up the prices, she said, that’s price gouging.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency waiver for E15 sales on May 1. It will last for the for 20 days.

Fried’s office filed for the emergency rule on May 9. The rule will remain in effect for 90 days or until the expiration of the EPA’s waiver.