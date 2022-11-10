TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Category 1 hurricane hit Florida Thursday morning, a rare occurrence for this time of year.

Nicole made landfall around 3 a.m. ET on Florida’s Atlantic coast just south of Vero Beach, with maximum sustained winds around 75 mph.

It’s rare to see Atlantic hurricanes this late in the season. The last hurricane to hit Florida in November was Kate in 1985. Before that, it was the Yankee hurricane of 1935.

The storms are the only three hurricanes to make a Florida landfall in November since record-keeping began in 1850.

Nicole’s arrival comes as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, which left more than 100 people dead and tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to make landfall in the US.

The storm is forecast to weaken further as it moves across central and northern Florida, and will likely become a tropical depression over Georgia Thursday night.