Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis plays against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s officially the season of giving, and an NFL player who’s originally from Florida decided to celebrate by giving back to his hometown community.

Gabriel Davis, a rookie wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, posted a note to his home community of Sanford, Florida on Thanksgiving morning to thank and give back to those who invested in him. In the message, he said he was giving back to his high school football team as well as Sanford’s first responders.

“Home is always where my heart is,” Davis wrote. “This year has affected us all in so many ways and as we enter the holiday season, I wanted to do everything I could to make an impact in the community that invested in me since day one.”

Davis shared words of encouragement for his old high school football program and said he had donated to their fundraiser. The wide receiver played football for Seminole High School before going on to play for the UCF Knights.

“Seminole Football – sky’s the limit for you guys. I hope this $ contribution lifts the squad to a strong run this playoff season,” he said. “Go get that chip.”

According to a tweet from the principal of Seminole High School, Davis donated $2,500 to the program’s fundraiser that’s aiming to help with expenses in the team’s playoff push.

In addition to giving back to his former high school, Davis also said he teamed up with Sonny’s BBQ to feed firefighters and police officers on Thanksgiving.

The opportunity to give back is always a blessing 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mjxZcBxH3o — Gabriel Davis (@DavisGB1) November 26, 2020

“Sanford Fire and Police Department – you risk your lives to keep our people safe no matter the circumstances,” he said. “I’m excited to team up with Sonny’s BBQ to provide you a Thanksgiving meal as a token of our appreciation.”

The Sanford Police Department posted on Facebook to thank Davis for his act of kindness.

“Thank you @gabedavis011 for your generosity. Our officers were grateful for the wonderful surprise,” the post said. “It was just another reminder of the amazing community we serve.”

Danny White, the vice president and director of athletics for the University of Central Florida chimed in on Twitter as well to call Davis a leader.

“Big-Time example of what it means to be a Knight! Leaders lead!” he said.

Davis was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in 10 games for the Bills and has scored three touchdowns so far this season.