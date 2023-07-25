FILE – The NFL logo is seen before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The NFL Pro Bowl Games are returning to Orlando!

On Tuesday, leaders from Florida Citrus Sports, the city of Orlando, Orange County, and Visit Orlando announced the decision.

The reimagined 2024 Pro Bowl Games will return to Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Fans can watch the competition on ESPN at 3 p.m.

The week-long event will feature new and returning skills challenges between the AFC and NFC, culminating in a seven-on-seven flag football game, which will once again be coached by Eli and Peyton Manning.

“Building off the success from last year’s reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring The 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events said in a statement. “Hosting multiple Pro Bowls in years past, Orlando is a world-class destination and a favorite getaway for our players and their families, and we look forward to working with the city of Orlando and Florida Citrus Sports to create the ultimate all-star celebration for players, their families and our fans.”

Since 2017, Orlando has hosted four consecutive Pro Bowl competitions (2017, ’18, ’19 and ’20). During this year’s Pro Bowl Games, different events across Central Florida will be featured, including fan experiences that will celebrate the football season and bring fans close to their favorite clubs and players.

Further into the season, the NFL will provide the week-long schedule and additional details surrounding The 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Fans interested in receiving the latest information can register here for exclusive ticket presale and VIP package opportunities. Season Ticket Members for all 32 teams will automatically be included in the presale, and all previous Pro Bowl ticket buyers will receive priority access to purchase tickets.