SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A newspaper delivery man was struck and killed by his own delivery van early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 76-year-old man from Martinez, Georgia was delivering newspapers along Oak Bend Place in Sumter County around 5:45 a.m. when he stopped his Chrysler van and began to exit the vehicle.

Having failed to place the van in park, it began to roll. Troopers said an open door then struck the man who fell to the ground and died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information.