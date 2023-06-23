TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Discovery Cove is celebrating National Pink Flamingo Day by welcoming their new addition to the flamingo exhibit.

The new baby flamingo hatched on May 22, to mom Abby and dad LJ, weighing just under a pound. The Caribbean flamingo is the mother’s first baby.

The new bundle of joy is enjoying a nutritious special crop/blood milk diet that is filled with high fat and protein.

The chick is expected to reach adult size in four months and be fully pink in two to three years.

If you want to help name the flamingo, check out @DiscoveryCove on Instagram from June 24 through June 28 for voting.