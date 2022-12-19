TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 59th newborn giraffe born at Zoo Miami made his exhibit debut on Monday.

The healthy male giraffe was born on Friday to mother, Zuri, who is 8 years old. The unnamed giraffe is her third calf.

The newborn stands over 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The baby giraffe made his exhibit debut and was welcomed by the rest of the herd.

(Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

(Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

(Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

(Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

(Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

(Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

“The calf seemed to be unfazed by the others in the herd as they slowly approached him to get a closer look and an occasional lick from their nearly 20-inch long tongues,” Zoo Miami said in a press release.

A neonatal exam performed Saturday showed the calf is strong and healthy. Zoo Miami said if all continues to go well, the plan is for mom and calf to be with the rest of the herd daily.