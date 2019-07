MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Zoo Miami’s newest baby giraffe made her exhibit debut on Friday.

She walked out to the exhibit with her mother, curiously exploring her new surroundings.

























The unnamed female calf was born on July 22.

She weighed 149 pounds and is the fourth baby born to Sabra, her nearly 9-year-old mother. The father is a 6-year-old named Titan. This is the 56th giraffe born in the zoo’s history.