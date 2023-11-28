PALATKA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman made a shocking discovery Sunday night when she came across a newborn baby in the backyard of a Florida home.

The Palatka Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that officers were called to a home on North 17th Street around 12:40 a.m. after the baby was found.

According to the department, when officers arrived, they determined that the baby, which was wrapped in a blanket, had just been born, as the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby and the newborn wasn’t clothed.

Emergency medical personnel were called and immediately took the infant to a nearby hospital. Authorities said the baby is in stable condition and doing well.

According to police, the woman told officers that she didn’t know where the baby came from or who put the child in the yard.

Police said physical evidence from the scene indicates the child was born inside of the home. Officials determined that a 15-year-old girl who lives in the home gave birth to the baby.

They did not provide any further information about the incident. The investigation is ongoing.