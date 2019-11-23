Newborn baby found abandoned on doorstep at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Authorities are looking into why a baby was found alone at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

At 1 p.m., Orange County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bella Vista Apartments at the 2800 block of Silkwood Circle for an abandoned baby found on a doorstep.

Investigators said the child was transported to a hospital in good condition.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Officials are reminding the public that under Florida’s Safe Haven Law, anyone can bring an unwanted newborn to any hospital or fire station with no questions asked and without facing criminal charges.