TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is getting a little more magical at Universal Studios Orlando, and across the globe.

An all-new collection of interactive wands will be available, and unique to each Universal location, including Orlando.

The 12 interactive “Ollivanders” wands, based off the movie franchise, can be used to cast spells and reveal surprises across the park.

A larch and phoenix feather wand was debuted specifically for Universal Orlando Resort.

The full lineup of wands can be seen online.