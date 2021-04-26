New vote-by-mail rules move closer to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk

A sample of a vote-by-mail ballot is shown at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Doral, Fla. The department mailed out more than 530,000 vote-by-mail ballots Thursday to voters that requested them for the Nov. 3 general election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Florida’s statehouse is swirling with the ghosts of the 2000 presidential election amid charges of voter suppression, as the state Senate approved a nationally watched election package.

Republicans tout the measure as a move to preserve the integrity of elections while Democrats worry that it will become harder for some voters to cast ballots.

Separate proposals before Florida’s House and Senate would enact new voter ID and signature requirements, restrict who can return completed ballots and place new rules on ballot drop boxes.

The debate in Florida’s statehouse comes in advance of next year’s election, when the governor’s mansion and a seat in the U.S. Senate again come before voters.