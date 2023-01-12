TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) — A newly-released video shows Odell Beckham Jr. at Miami International Airport after he was escorted off an American Airlines flight in November.

The NFL star, who is currently a free agent, was removed from the plane after crew members became concerned for his safety.

The new video shows the wide receiver being escorted through the airport by police.

According to police, crew members had tried to wake him several times to get him to fasten his seatbelt, but he did not budge.

The crew requested his removal, saying he was being “belligerent and non-compliant.

Before he could be removed, other passengers had to deboard the plane. A few exchanged words with Beckham as they left.

The NFL star was eventually escorted off the jet. No charges have been filed against him.