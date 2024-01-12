TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A newly released video shows a Florida OnlyFans model beating up her boyfriend after accusing him of flirting with other girls.

Courtney Clenney, who was 26 at the time, is currently behind bars after she was accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their Miami Condo in April 2022.

The 2022 video, taken in Aspen, Colorado, was recently released by the attorneys for the family of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, Clenney’s boyfriend, which shows the model slapping and punching Obsumseli.

The video appears to be taken by a third party, but whose identity and relationship to the pair is unknown.

The three-minute encounter caught on camera shows Clenney violently and repeatedly attacking her boyfriend, as she blames him for her no longer being sober and showing attraction to other girls.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the fatal stabbing occurred on April 3, 2022, just weeks after this encounter.

During the time of her arrest, Clenney’s defense attorney told WTVJ, “Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force. Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges.”

Another video prior to the fatal stabbing shows the OnlyFans star violently beating Obumseli in an elevator.

Clenney was arrested in August 2022 on a second-degree murder charge, according to court records. She is being held without bond as she awaits trial, WTVJ said. Following her arrest, Clenney underwent a mental health evaluation.

Clenney had a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.