New video released of terrorist attack that killed St. Pete native, two others at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released new video Monday of the 2019 terrorist attack on NAS Pensacola that left three sailors dead and eight others wounded.

The sheriff’s office said it released the dashcam videos of deputies responding to the mass shooting at the naval base in response to a public records request.

“This video highlights the actions and bravery of the deputies that responded to the navy base on that day,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The videos feature calls made to dispatch describing the attack by Saudi Arabian national Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani as well as the moment shots were fired between deputies and the shooter.

Before being killed by law enforcement, Alshamrani fatally shot three sailors: Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg; Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson of Alabama; and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Georgia.

Two deputies were also wounded while attempting to take the shooter down.

Authorities said Alshamrani was a flight student at the naval base, but later investigation by the FBI found that the student had ties with al-Qaeda.