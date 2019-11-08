New tip in Jennifer Kesse disappearance brings investigators to lake in Orange Co.

Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is following a tip in the search of missing woman Jennifer Kesse.

The new tip from a Kesse family investigator brought law enforcement to a lake in West Orange County.

Kesse has been missing since January of 2006. According to police Keese left her condo near the Mall at Millenia and headed for work. Investigators still don’t know what happened to her.

Kesse graduated from Gaither High School in Tampa.

