New theme park? Universal Orlando to make ‘epic’ announcement Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Thursday morning, some big news is expected to break in Orlando’s theme park industry.

Universal has scheduled what it calls an “epic” announcement, but so far, they haven’t shared any details.

For a few years now, WESH 2 News has been digging up plans filed with the county that indicate Universal is planning a fourth theme park in Orlando.

WESH 2 News got a significant clue last year when a top executive openly referred to a new park being in the works.

On Thursday, more information might be released.

In its promotional graphic for Thursday’s announcement, Universal claims “something epic is coming.” That word, “epic,” has theme park fans and bloggers gleeful with anticipation.

“It means it’s going to be something big. I don’t think they’ve ever done ‘epic’ with any of their announcements before, so that means this is going to be something big,” theme park expert Duncan Dickson said.

Universal is holding its announcement at the Orange County Convention Center, which seems unusual, until you consider the fact that the long rumored location of Universal’s fourth Orlando theme park is visible from the convention center.

Back in 2017, WESH 2 News reported that NBC-Universal, the parent company of Universal Orlando, had spent $27 million to buy 100 additional acres of land that abuts 400 acres it already owns off West Sand Lake Road.

For months now, significant construction activity has been witnessed at the site, and analysts have long believed Universal plans to turn the pastureland into a fourth Orlando theme park that may have a Nintendo theme.

Dickson believes the announcement will be a about a new park, but he’s not sold on Nintendo.

“I found out this morning they filed for a patent for a velociraptor coaster, so that kind of shifts things a little,” Dickson said.

The land where it is speculated the new park will be located is just under 600 acres and is roughly the same size of their current resort property.

It could have enough room for one or two new theme parks, more hotels, and a possible entertainment complex similar to CityWalk.

