MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — New surveillance video obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ shows two Transportation Security Administration officers going through travelers’ bags and allegedly stealing from them during security screenings.

The news station reported that two TSA agents, Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams, are facing grand theft charges. They were arrested in July. A third TSA agent was initially arrested but her charges were dropped.

Investigators told WSVN that the officers were involved in the scheme for months and stole around $600 in cash in one incident.

According to WTVJ, Gonzalez’s charges could be dropped if he completes a state program. He must pay $700 to the two victims involved, complete 25 hours of community service and give up his airport security credentials. Williams was denied entry into the same program so his case will go to trial.

The surveillance video released Monday showed Gonzalez and Williams distracting passengers and stealing money from their belongings, according to the arrest reports.

One of the videos showed an agent putting his hand in a Louis Vuitton bag, pulling something out and placing it to the side. Later, the same agent is seen grabbing the item before it gets screened.

WTVJ reported that Gonzalez and Williams have pleaded not guilty. They are both awaiting their next court date.

TSA told WSVN that the agents have been removed from the screening line pending the investigation.