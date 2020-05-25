New surveillance video shows Florida mother attempt to drown 9-year-old son

KENDALE LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida mother is charged with first-degree murder in the drowning death of her young son after surveillance video shows her pushing the boy into a canal.

Police say Patricia Ripley is seen on the video running away from her 9-year-old son, Alejandro after allegedly pushing him into the water.

Neighbors pulled him from the canal and helped dry him off before offering to call 9-1-1, they said. But apparently left without doing so.

Alejandro was autistic and non-verbal.

An hour after the first incident, police said patricia drove to another canal and pushed the child in before making up a story that he’d been kidnapped.

According to an arrest form, Ripley admitted to the lie and told detectives her son was going to be in a better place.

A neighbor and her daughter who saw what happened said Ripley did not make any effort to get the boy out of the water, the first time he went in.

“When I saw the video yesterday, that she made it look like an accident, that’s horrible. They were walking along the edge and she threw him in. It’s crazy, ” Neighbor Olivia Rodriguez said.

Two memorials were placed on the banks of the canal where the body of young Alejandro was found the surveillance video was turned over to police by a property management group.

Ripley is being held without bond.