New student behavior policy in effect at University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A new behavior policy is in effect for students at the University of Central Florida.

Students will face consequences if they do not follow UCF’s COVID-19 prevention policies.

One policy listed is that students must avoid hosting or attending gatherings or events of 12 people or more, where there is woeful or willful disregard for public health best practices related to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The notice, posted on Thursday, also says that students must fill out a COVID-19 self-checker every day in an app before arriving on campus. They must let the school know if they test positive for COVID-19.

School officials have warned that students who do not follow these rules could face disciplinary action, including being kicked out of school.

Students are asked to find ways to socialize safely during the Labor Day weekend and in ways that do not promote the spread of coronavirus.

