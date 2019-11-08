New statewide legal helpline in place to help protect veterans, service members

TAMPA (WFLA) – There’s a new legal helpline to protect veterans and servicemembers in Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody recently announced a new partnership between the Florida Attorney General’s Military and Veteran Assistance Program and Bay Area Legal Services’ Florida Veterans Legal Helpline, which will allow for a more rapid response to fraud, identity theft, and other legal issues.

“Florida veterans and service members risk their lives to protect this great country, and as a state, we must do all that we can to make sure these brave men and women have access to legal support in their time of need. By coordinating efforts between MVAP and the Helpline, we can bolster the ongoing efforts of our organizations and hopefully improve outcomes for military members and veterans targeted by scammers or confronted with other legal challenges,” Moody said.

Members of the MVAP team work directly with military service members and veterans who have been targeted by scams in an effort to resolve any consumer protection related issues.

To contact the Military and Veteran Assistance Program, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. For more information, click here.

The Helpline provides assistance to veterans on a range of legal issues such as housing, family law, consumer and veterans benefits matters. The Helpline number is 1(866) 486-6161. For more information, click here.