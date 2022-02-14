New right whale calf spotted off Florida coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new right whale calf and mother were spotted swimming near the northeast Florida coast recently – the 14th new calf of the season, which we are about halfway through.

The right whale calving season runs from mid-November to mid-April. It’s a fitting kickoff to NOAA Fisheries Whale Week 2022, celebrating the wonder of whales.

The mother whale, who was identified as Right Whale #3157, is 21 years old and this is her third calf.

Right whales are catalogued by the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog by their unique markings on their head. There are 773 Right Whales currently catalogued.

According to NOAA, North Atlantic right whales are approaching extinction with fewer than 350 remaining. With so few of these whales left, researchers closely monitor the southeastern United States for new offspring during the annual right whale calving season.

So far this calving season, 14 new calves have been spotted. In 2021, 20 new calves were spotted. The three previous years had very low numbers – only 10 in 2020, seven in 2019 and none in 2018.

NOAA scientists are worried that despite the very recent small uptick in the number of new calves, they estimate that the whales are dying more quickly than they can sustainably reproduce.

NOAA estimates with the current number of females and the necessary resting time between births, 20 newborns in a calving season would be considered a relatively productive year. However, given the estimated rate of human-caused mortality and serious injury, we need approximately 50 or more calves per year for many years to stop the decline and allow for recovery.

The North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog also keeps track of recently weaned calves spotted out on their own. The latest report is a sighting of #3904, named Champagne, who is 1 year old and was swimming off of St Simons Island, Georgia.