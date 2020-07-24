New poll shows Biden with 13-point lead over Trump in Florida; DeSantis job approval hits new low

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new Florida poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump by 13 percentage points.

The survey from Quinnipiac University also found a slim majority of voters disapprove of both Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The poll surveyed 925 people who identified themselves as registered voters. Of the respondents, 57% disapproved of the governor’s response to the pandemic, while 38 percent approved. In April, 50% approved, while 41% disapproved.

The survey showed 59% disapproved of the president’s handling of the crisis; 37% approve.

Both the president and the governor’s job approval ratings have hit new lows. Of those surveyed, 41% approve of the job DeSantis is doing, his lowest approval rating since taking office last year. In April, he received a positive 53% job approval rating.

“Just a few months ago, Florida was a safe harbor for COVID refugees from up North. Now, it registers a startling number of infections and the numbers say the buck stops at Governor DeSantis’ desk in Tallahassee,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a written statement.

Trump’s approval rating dropped from 45% to 40%.

The majority of those surveyed—79%— say the state should require residents to wear face coverings in public.

“There is overwhelming support for requiring face masks among all ages and every other listed demographic group,” Malloy said.

Most respondents disapproved of their plans to reopen schools—56% disapprove and 37% approve of how DeSantis plans to reopen schools and 59% disapprove and 36% approve of Trump’s plans.

The poll shows 62% of voters say it’s too soon for students to return to elementary, middle and high schools this fall, while 57% think it will be unsafe for college students to return to campus.

And with the election just 100 over days away, the poll shows Biden has the support of 51% of Florida voters. Just 38% chose Trump. The last poll taken in April showed 46% of registered voters favoring Biden; 42% picked Trump.

“The president doesn’t escape the shifting moods and concerns of voters in Florida. His sagging numbers are a gut punch from one of the key states he keenly hopes to win,” Malloy said.

Trump won Florida in 2016 with 49% of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 47.8%.

LATEST STORIES: