New pink slips bring Disney layoff sum in Florida to 18,000

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World says it plans to lay off more than 11,000 unionized workers because of the new coronavirus, bringing the Florida resort’s total number of pandemic-related job casualties to almost 18,000 positions.
Disney World said in a letter to state and local leaders Thursday that the 11,350 union workers — mostly part-timers — will be laid off at the end of the year.
Company officials previously had said that another 6,400 nonunion Disney employees in Florida would lose their jobs.
The layoffs are part of a decision by The Walt Disney Co. last month to eliminate 28,000 positions in its parks division.