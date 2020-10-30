New pink slips bring Disney layoff sum in Florida to 18,000

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the parking lot at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is closed in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast. Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, “Song of the South,” which many view as racist. Instead, the revamped ride will be inspired by the 2009 Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog,” which has an African-American female lead. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World says it plans to lay off more than 11,000 unionized workers because of the new coronavirus, bringing the Florida resort’s total number of pandemic-related job casualties to almost 18,000 positions.

Disney World said in a letter to state and local leaders Thursday that the 11,350 union workers — mostly part-timers — will be laid off at the end of the year.

Company officials previously had said that another 6,400 nonunion Disney employees in Florida would lose their jobs.

The layoffs are part of a decision by The Walt Disney Co. last month to eliminate 28,000 positions in its parks division.