New ‘Moana’ attraction, ‘Star Wars’ hotel news announced at Disney D23

Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at Epcot (Source: Disney Parks Blog)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WFLA) – The Walt Disney Company is holding its annual D23 Expo this weekend and lots of exciting news has already been announced for Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek shared the news on Thursday, which was compiled on the Disney Parks Blog.

Chapek announced the name of the much-anticipated “Star Wars” hotel that will open in the future to accompany Galaxy’s Edge, which opens Aug. 29.

The hotel will be called “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.”

Guests will be able to stay in the immerse experience for two nights.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (Source: Disney Parks Blog)

According to the Disney Parks Blog, while “onboard,” Disney guests will “become active participants in stories that unfold around them on their galactic journey.”

More announcements were made for the ever-changing Epcot, where a “Guardians of the Galaxy” themed roller coaster and a “Ratatouille” ride are already in the process of being built.

Thursday, Chapek announced a new attraction based on “Moana,” titled “Journey of Water.”

Few details on the attraction were released, but the Disney Parks Blog says it “will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Finally, at Epcot, a new experience center in the Odyssey Events Pavilion called “Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience” will open in October.

According to the blog, Epcot guests “will discover engaging and interactive exhibits” and will be able to see details of Epcot’s current transformation.

Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience (Source: Disney Parks Blog)

Big news was also announced for Disney California Adventure. The company is building “immersive Super Hero themed lands,” and it was announced they will be called “Avengers Campus.”

The blog states California Adventure guests will “become part of an interconnected, global story,” as an “Avengers Campus” is also being built at Disneyland Paris.

Avengers Campus (Source: Disney Parks Blog)

On Sunday, a presentation of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will be held at D23. You can follow along with all the updates from that event at the Disney Parks Blog, beginning at 1:30 p.m. eastern time.