New Miami-Dade law makes condo structural safety reports public after surfside collapse

FILE – In this June 25, 2021 file photo, rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla. A tentative deal was announced Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 that would pay $83 million to people who lost condominium units and personal property in the collapse of a Florida building that killed 98 people. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The financial statements and structural safety reports from condominium and homeowner associations must be made public under a new law approved by the Miami-Dade County Commission following the collapse of an oceanfront condo last year.

The law, approved Tuesday, was proposed after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people.

Associations now must upload financial and maintenance documents in a county database available to the public by February 2023.

Florida law currently requires condo sellers to turn over financial documents and reports on assessments to buyers once a sales contract is signed, if the buyer requests the paperwork.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she expects the rest of the state to consider making similar requirements.