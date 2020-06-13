New law to bring more electric charging stations to Florida

This Oct. 17, 2018, file photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. California’s rebate program to entice more drivers to purchase electric vehicles got less generous, especially for those looking to buy luxury models. Effective Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, regulators stopped offering rebates for electric cars or plug-in hybrids that cost more than $60,000. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(AP) – One of Florida’s newest laws lays the groundwork for building a vast network of electric vehicle charging stations along highways.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed the Essential State Infrastructure bill, supported by Republicans and Democrats in Tallahassee. It represents a nod by the DeSantis administration to the threat of climate change from vehicles’ carbon dioxide emissions.

Florida has unique reasons to act to deter environmental threats from warming temperatures and foster better convenience for electric cars: The state is surrounded by rising seawater and is far longer than the range of the best battery-operated vehicles on the market.

