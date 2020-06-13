New law to bring more electric charging stations to Florida

(AP) – One of Florida’s newest laws lays the groundwork for building a vast network of electric vehicle charging stations along highways.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed the Essential State Infrastructure bill, supported by Republicans and Democrats in Tallahassee. It represents a nod by the DeSantis administration to the threat of climate change from vehicles’ carbon dioxide emissions.
Florida has unique reasons to act to deter environmental threats from warming temperatures and foster better convenience for electric cars: The state is surrounded by rising seawater and is far longer than the range of the best battery-operated vehicles on the market.
