New law: HOAs can’t prohibit police vehicles

Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Homeowners associations in Florida are now explicitly prevented from banning marked law enforcement vehicles from parking in their neighborhoods.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that protects law enforcement vehicles from HOA rules. The legislation passed unanimously in the House and Senate earlier this month.

Sen. Ed Hooper and Rep. Chip LaMarca filed the bill last fall after a Clearwater police officer was told by her HOA that she could no longer park her assigned patrol vehicle in her driveway.

