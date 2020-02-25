New law ensures officers can park marked vehicles at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — One of the first bills in the 2020 legislative session signed into law will ensure no homeowners association, condominium or community entity can prevent Florida law enforcement officers from parking marked patrol cars where they can legally park any other vehicle.

The issue came to light when a Clearwater Officer tried to park her marked vehicle in her subdivision, but was told the cruiser was a commercial vehicle, and therefore against the rules.

“By limiting law enforcement being able to park their vehicles in their yard, you’re in essence not allowing us to do our job,” said Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation Friday.

It’s one of multiple law enforcement-related bills filed and sponsored by Democratic and Republican legislators this session.

“Any H.O.A that would put in their rules that a law enforcement vehicle that is marked or unmarked is considered a commercial, is totally inappropriate. To me this is the right thing to do,” said Senator Ed Hooper (R) Clearwater, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill.

This one passed unanimously at every stage in the House and Senate with minimal questions.