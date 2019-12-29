New Florida laws start Jan. 1

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – As 2019 comes to a close, 2020 starts off with new laws taking place in Florida.

Starting Wednesday, authorities will start issuing tickets for the texting and driving law. This law went into effect July 1, but law enforcement has been using the first six months to issue warnings to drivers. The new law makes texting and driving a primary offense, meaning you can now get pulled over for it.

There is also a second part to the texting and driving law, the hands-free portion, which means you cannot use your phone in any capacity while driving through active school and work zones.

Also, the minimum wage will go up 10-cents starting Wednesday in Florida. That means workers will make at least $8.56 an hour which is above the national minimum wage. The wage for servers and tipped based professionals will also increase by 10 cents, from $5.46 to $5.56.

There is also a new law that establishes an Honor and Remember Flag (HB 427), which will honor military members who have died in the line of duty. The law authorizes the flag to be flown at state facilities on days when a member of the military from Florida dies in the line of duty and on special holidays where members of the military are being honored and remembered for their service.

HB 831 will require certain health care practitioners to electronically send prescriptions for pharmaceutical drugs with certain conditions.

HB 409 is an e-notary bill that authorizes online notarization with specific requirements.

